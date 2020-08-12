89ºF

These are Houston’s best vinyl record stores, according to Yelp

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

The soundtrack from the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey spins on the turntable at the Modern Hotel in downtown Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, March 26, 2008, where members of the Vinyl Preservation Society of Idaho meet once a month to promote the listening to vinyl records over the more modern music on CD's and iPods. (AP Photo/Troy Maben)
HOUSTON – Houston has some amazing vinyl record shops with both used and new vinyls that can nurture both the seasoned collector or the newbie who just scored a brand new turntable.

Here are some of the stores in the Houston area that are recognized favorites on Yelp.

1. Vinal Edge Records

(832) 618-1129

239 W 19th St

The Heights

2. Sig’s Lagoon

(713) 533-9525

3622 Main St

Midtown

3. Cactus Music

(713) 526-9272

2110 Portsmouth St

Upper Kirby

4. Sound Revolution

(832) 534-8066

21153 Tomball Pkwy

5. Sound Exchange

(713) 666-5555

101 N Milby St

Second Ward

Let us know your favorite in the comments.

