These are Houston’s best vinyl record stores, according to Yelp

HOUSTON – Houston has some amazing vinyl record shops with both used and new vinyls that can nurture both the seasoned collector or the newbie who just scored a brand new turntable.

Here are some of the stores in the Houston area that are recognized favorites on Yelp.

1. Vinal Edge Records

(832) 618-1129

239 W 19th St

The Heights

2. Sig’s Lagoon

(713) 533-9525

3622 Main St

Midtown

3. Cactus Music

(713) 526-9272

2110 Portsmouth St

Upper Kirby

4. Sound Revolution

(832) 534-8066

21153 Tomball Pkwy

5. Sound Exchange

(713) 666-5555

101 N Milby St

Second Ward

Let us know your favorite in the comments.