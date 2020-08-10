5 horses found butchered in Pearland area since May, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is warning area residents to be vigilant after five horses were found butchered in the area.

According to authorities, the first slaughtered horse was found on May 22. Another was found shortly after on June 9, and according to police, “both horses were killed in the proximity of the city limits of Pearland along the Sam Houston Toll Road.”

Authorities said that on June 10, another slaughtered horse was found on a property on Kirby Drive. Police said the horse had been stabbed to death and then its backstraps and the front and hindquarters were removed.

Police said they were contacted on Saturday by a horse owner on Hooper Road after she discovered that her fence had been cut and two horses were missing. The horses were found dead about a half-mile away.

According to authorities, at least three of the horses were killed and butchered in a similar fashion, which leads them to believe the animals were killed for their meat.

Horse owners and residents are being encouraged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4202 or email JPage@PearlandTx.Gov.