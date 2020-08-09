Beaumont officer killed, another seriously injured in head-on collision with wrong-way driver, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Beaumont police officer is dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning after their patrol unit was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that the officers were traveling northbound on Cardinal Drive when their patrol unit was struck head-on by a vehicle driving the wrong way near the Highway 347 overpass, the department said in a release posted on Facebook.

One officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other officer was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

The department is withholding the names of the officers involved at this time.

State troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are conducting an investigation into the crash.