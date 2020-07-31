Back 2 School, Another Stimulus & a Scam Alert

Houston – Hey friends!

Covering the consumer beat during the coronavirus is keeping me very busy.

Nothing feels familiar about back to school this year. It’s making it difficult to get kids ready with plans changing on a daily basis. I’m doing my best to give you the information you need to make it a smooth transition whether your student will be learning online or in a classroom.

If you’re worried your home internet and wifi isn’t strong enough to support virtual classes, click here to learn what you can do to strengthen your signal.

Wondering what kind of technology your students will need at home? This story will help.

This story can help you decide which school supplies to buy now even if you’re not sure when your child will need them all.

Another stimulus payment is in the works? How much can you expect to collect?

The GOP introduced their relief bill Monday. Now lawmakers have until August 7th to come to an agreement on all that will be included and send it to the President for approval. Just like the last stimulus, taxpayers will receive $1200, plus $500 for each dependent they claim on their taxes. This time, it shouldn’t matter how old or young your dependents are, you will receive an additional $500 for each of them.

Need some extra money?

If you live in Harris County and you have some extra time, you can apply to serve on the Harris County Appraisal Review Board. The pay is $167 for a full days work and $84 for a half day. You can even sit in on tax protest hearings remotely from home if you’re hired.

Beware of coronavirus job scams

One Deer Park viewer sent me a letter he received offering him a position as a mystery shopper. His assignment would entail secret shopping businesses to see if they are following safety protocols to keep customers and employees safe from the coronavirus. This is a new twist on an old scam. Make sure you’re familiar with it so you can recognize it if someone tries to trick you or a loved one.

Stay safe & healthy this weekend! And let me know if you have story I need to investigate.