Have you seen him? Authorities need help finding missing teen

HOUSTON – The Harris Country Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen missing for nearly two months.
According to a tweet, Jeremiah Davis, 16, went missing on June 1. He was last seen in the 13100 block of Pantano Drive in northwest Harris County.
Davis weighs about 115 pounds and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be around Orange, Texas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.
Help us locate 16-year-old Jeremiah Davis, weighs 115 lbs & is 5’3”. He was last seen on June 1, in the 13100 Block of Pantano Dr. in northwest Harris County.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 28, 2020
Jeremiah is believed to be in the area of Orange Texas. If you have information please call 713-755-7427. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oTZ65BdPx7