Have you seen him? Authorities need help finding missing teen

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

The Harris Country Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Jeremiah Davis, who has been missing since June.
HOUSTON – The Harris Country Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen missing for nearly two months.

According to a tweet, Jeremiah Davis, 16, went missing on June 1. He was last seen in the 13100 block of Pantano Drive in northwest Harris County.

Davis weighs about 115 pounds and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is believed to be around Orange, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

