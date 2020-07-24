Texas’ first drive-thru strip club is in Houston

HOUSTON – You may not be able to enter most strip clubs anytime soon, but one club in Houston is giving people a drive-thru option.

According to the Houston Chronicle, black metal barricades separate the dancers from the cars and some of the dancers are wearing face masks.

And you don’t have to worry about what you’ll eat while enjoying the show. The club has a menu featuring pizza, nachos, burgers, chicken sandwiches, jalapeno poppers and more.

According to the Chron, general manager Gino DiLollo said that once a customer is inside a tent they have a two-song limit while they wait for their food.

“We’re trying to get a restaurant license so we can open up as a restaurant and then we’re able to have people in here,” DiLollo told the Chron. “Instead of operating more like a bar, we would operate more like a restaurant. We’re trying to adapt to the times and whatever cards we’re being dealt.”

So far, Vivid is the only strip club in Texas with a drive-thru.