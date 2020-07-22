Man critically wounded in police chase, officer-involved shooting in south Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after shooting at Houston police officers during a wild chase Wednesday morning.

Police said the chase ended on 3200 Old Spanish Trail near the State Highway 288 at around 12:30 a.m.

According to HPD, two officers saw the suspect leave a business and said he was driving erratically. Officers said they started a pursuit after the suspect took off.

The chase continued around neighborhoods for several miles before the suspect made a U-turn and came back eastbound on Old Spanish Trail at a high rate of speed, struck a median and curb and then took off running.

According to officers, the man began shooting at them sometime during the pursuit. Officers fired back and ended up hitting the man in his chest. He is currently at Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident. Police said they recovered an assault rifle from the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.