Here’s what students can expect during Lone Star College’s fall semester

Lone Star college officials said they are moving forward with their plans to host students and faculty for the fall semester.

“We understand there continues to be uncertainty, but it is important for students to know their safety is our No. 1 priority,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor in a release. “We have taken every precaution necessary to ensure students can continue their education in a safe environment.”

When classes begin Aug. 25, about 25% will be face-to-face instruction and 50% will be online and 25% will be hybrid.

“These numbers will vary from location to location depending on workforce requirements, facilities, elevators and room sizes,” said Head.

LSC will offer 4,400 online classes in the 2020 fall semester in 128 different subjects. Most classes will be offered in traditional online format and many will be offered with weekly face-to-face meetings on a LSC teleconferencing platform, according to a release.

Classrooms are being reconfigured to accommodate social distancing and personal protective equipment, including masks that will be mandatory. School officials said personal protective equipment will be provided for students and instructors without it.

School officials said access to all LSC buildings that have been reopened will be limited only to students who are taking classes that involve face-to-face instruction and, before entering a building, students and instructors will be required to undergo a temperature check. They will also be asked to complete a health questionnaire.

In a release, LSC announced it is using stimulus funds to purchase 5,000 computers for students who need them during the fall 2020 semester. The computers will be available to check out through the LSC Office of Technology Services.

LSC is also providing emergency financial grants to students to help cover expenses related to disruptions due to the pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

LCS says it has a robust work-from-home policy for concerned employees, who may face obstacles in working because of child care issues due to school shutdowns.

Additional information on the fall 2020 semester can be found at LoneStar.edu/Fall2020.