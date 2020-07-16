Man critically injured after being shot outside church in NW Harris County, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – A man was critically injured after being shot outside of a church in Tomball, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 17835 Huffsmith Kohrville Rd. Thursday morning.

Deputies said the incident originally started at a Valero close by the church, where a disagreement occurred. The victim was then apparently chased down and shot at the church.

According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen red Honda CRV with Louisiana plates but was since located at a gas station located at SH 99 and FM 2920. Deputies said a weapon was found at the scene.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Life Flight.

District 1 responded to a shooting at 17835 Huffsmith Kohrville Rd. Gunshot victim transported in critical condition by lifeflight. Suspect fled in a stolen red Honda CRV w/ Louisiana plates. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/5xGBoyOvro — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 16, 2020

UPDATE: HCSO units located the suspect vehicle at SH 99 & FM 2920. The suspect and a weapon were located in the vehicle. Investigators and the crime scene unit are responding to the scene. — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 16, 2020

It was unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are looking at surveillance video near the scenes for more information.