80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Man critically injured after being shot outside church in NW Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting

TOMBALL, Texas – A man was critically injured after being shot outside of a church in Tomball, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at 17835 Huffsmith Kohrville Rd. Thursday morning.

Deputies said the incident originally started at a Valero close by the church, where a disagreement occurred. The victim was then apparently chased down and shot at the church.

According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen red Honda CRV with Louisiana plates but was since located at a gas station located at SH 99 and FM 2920. Deputies said a weapon was found at the scene.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition by Life Flight.

It was unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are looking at surveillance video near the scenes for more information.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: