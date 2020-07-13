Slab Sunday ends with multiple arrests, including one charged with making terroristic threats against HPD officer

HOUSTON – Slab Sunday, a celebration of low riders, exotic cars and hip hop music, ended in multiple arrests Sunday, according to Houston Police Department.

Officials said they had to deal with a large number of vehicles doing burnouts disrupting the traffic along Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houston.

When officers went to break up the event, a pursuit occurred with one vehicle, and two HPD vehicles collided, according to HPD.

The suspect from the pursuit drove home, and HPD had a small standoff with him and his family.

HPD said one of the family members threatened to kill HPD officers, and he has been charged with making terroristic threats. Others were also arrested.

Slab Sunday is expected to return next week.