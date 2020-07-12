85ºF

HCSO: Suspect fires shots at neighboring home, deputies in northwest Harris County

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

A man was detained after firing shots at a neighboring home and at deputies overnight in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of criminal mischief at a residence in the 11500 block of Lennington.

Upon arrival, deputies identified themselves to the homeowner who then fired at them. The suspect ran back inside the house and after a brief standoff, the homeowner surrendered. Several shell casing were found inside the home.

Investigators said the man shot at the house behind him at least twice before deputies arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported on scene and the homeowner is currently detained, pending charges, said HCSO Captain John Shannon.

Based on preliminary information, deputies suspect the man was intoxicated and playing video games prior to the incident, said HCSO Captain John Shannon.

