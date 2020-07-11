Bagels by mail: Here’s how to get some of Houston’s most beloved bagels shipped to your doorstep

HOUSTON – Houston expats, we’ve got good news for you: You can now ship bagels from one of Houston’s most beloved bagel shops: Houston’s New York Deli and Coffee Shop.

Available to order through the bakery’s website, bagels are shipped overnight for $18 per dozen plus the cost of shipping. Beware bagel lovers: shipping is going to cost you. It can easily double or triple the cost of your purchase. But pony up the big bucks and a taste of home is yours for the eating.

Orders are shipped via FedEx and go out at 1:00 p.m. each day, so orders placed after that time will go out the next day. The minimum order for the shipping service is one dozen bagels.

Opened in 1981, New York Deli and Coffee Shop has been serving up New York-style bagels and deli food for nearly 40 years.

The shop is located at 9720 Hillcroft Street in southwest Houston. A new location on Bellaire Boulevard is set to open sometime soon.