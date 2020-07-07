What is #BlackoutTuesday and what are people doing during the economic boycott?

HOUSTON – Many people across the country are participating in an economic protest on Tuesday in wake of racial injustices in the United States.
#BlackoutTuesday is a call to action where African Americans have been asked not to spend a dollar and if they do, they are encouraged to spend their money with black-owned businesses only.
The initiative has been organized largely in response to the killings of George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. The protest has also been used as a way to promote other black-owned businesses.
Here is what some people and organizations had to say about the boycott on social media, and how they are showing solidarity:
We’re super appreciative of the all the orders on our website this morning. It’s great to see that many of you have purchased from our fitness collection already, and some have even made additional purchases too. Feel free to share our page with others as to bring brand awareness to those who may not know they have us as an option 💙 #cestbae #thatsbae #houstonblackownedbusiness #blackownedbusiness #blackoutday2020
Why is shopping black more important than a one day “black out” protest? Click the link in my bio to find out about 3 of MANY of my favorite black owned businesses and why it’s important to support your skinfolk! My reference is from the great author of “PowerNomics” @drclaudanderson . . . . . . #BlackOwned #BlackOut #ShopBlack #BlackBusinesses #BlackOwnedBusinesses #BlackDollar #Powernomics
I know that this says people of color, but if your not a person of color and you agree with equality and putting stop to police brutality you should and are more than welcome to participate in this event. #BLACKOUTDAY2020 pic.twitter.com/XNpUisyK86— Tia'Jah Adair Siobhan Noelle 🌹 (@edwards_tete) July 7, 2020
Keep the dollars in ya pocket today or shop black. Nothing else. They gotta feel us collectively. #BLACKOUTDAY2020— WTBz (@Dino_Brown) July 7, 2020
If you CAN try not to spend anything today. If you have to perhaps you’ll consider a black business. #BLACKOUTDAY2020 pic.twitter.com/h5rbn4Hk8C— Rucker Game Attender (@RossSean177) July 7, 2020
Let's do another black business thread today for #BLACKOUTDAY2020! Promote your Black owned business below! Don't forget to retweet others ❤️— OG ❤️💎 (@ogpennyproud) July 7, 2020
Today we remind America with #BLACKOUTDAY2020 the buying power of people of color and all Americans who are against the travesty of systematic Racism .dont purchase anything for today ✊🏿🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😷😷😷😷🙏🏿— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) July 7, 2020
Actions speak louder than words. #BlackoutDay2020 #BuyBlack pic.twitter.com/PrLkMHV7QN— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 7, 2020
Collectively, we have the power to bring this system to its knees. Don’t spent a dime! #BlackLivesMatter #BLACKOUTDAY2020 pic.twitter.com/Wy5uRVeA9H— Gonzalo (@hello_gonzalo) July 7, 2020
Don’t forget July 7th is #BlackOutDay which is a nationwide economic blackout. Black people contribute trillions of dollars in US Spending. Don’t spend a dime unless it’s black owned— June 10 👉🏾👈🏾 (@CraveBrii) July 7, 2020
#BlackOutDay is Today! No money being spent unless it’s with Black Business ✊🏾✨— Isaiah King (@IamIsaiahKing) July 7, 2020
Not one dollar, not one dime, not in person, not online!— dstinc1913 (@dstinc1913) July 7, 2020
We stand in solidarity and take back our economic power.
Sorors - visit the #DeltaRedPages to support soror-owned businesses and nonprofits. #BlackOutDay2020 #DST1913 #PowerInOurVoice pic.twitter.com/mSCPaqOGUL
#BlackOutDay- One way to dismantle institutional racism is to promote economic empowerment and uplift our people through lifelong support of Black-owned businesses. Participate on July 7, 2020. #AKA1908 pic.twitter.com/tguWSSDYNX— Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) July 6, 2020
Today is National #BLACKOUTDAY2020 !— Sigma Gamma Rho (@SGRho) July 7, 2020
The campaign challenges Black people, people of color, and allies to avoid spending money on that day - no purchases online or in-store - unless it is a Black-owned business.#SigmaGammaRho #SGRho #BlackOutDay pic.twitter.com/PP3DUDeV5s
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. encourages Black people, people of color and allies to avoid spending money on July 7, 2020 - no purchases online or in-store - unless it is a Black-owned business.— Zeta Phi Beta (@ZPHIBHQ) July 6, 2020
💙💙💙💙💙🕊#zetaphibeta #zphib #BlackOutDay pic.twitter.com/MsEY3A5BoJ
A thread on some black owned businesses we should all be supporting. Please add yours. #BLACKOUTDAY2020— Omega Psi Phi (@OfficialOPPF) July 7, 2020
Today is #BlackoutDay2020! We encourage people of color, and our allies, to avoid spending money - in person or online - unless you’re supporting a black-owned business. #WeStandTogether #AlphaPhiAlpha #ForThe7Jewels #APA1906Network pic.twitter.com/F7QQ5hh4bK— Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. ® (@apa1906NETwork) July 7, 2020
#BLACKOUTDAY2020 Support a #BlackBusiness! #biggerbetterbusiness #bbb #pbs106 #pbs1914 pic.twitter.com/2eaGejXAdf— Phi Beta Sigma (@pbs_1914) July 7, 2020
#BlackOutDay 2020 is tomorrow, July 7, 2020. We ask black people, people of color, and allies to avoid spending money on that day - no purchases online or in-store, unless it is a Black-owned business. One way… https://t.co/uXKz4LU3vx— Iota Phi Theta (@IPT1963) July 6, 2020