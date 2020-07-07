83ºF

What is #BlackoutTuesday and what are people doing during the economic boycott?

(Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Many people across the country are participating in an economic protest on Tuesday in wake of racial injustices in the United States.

#BlackoutTuesday is a call to action where African Americans have been asked not to spend a dollar and if they do, they are encouraged to spend their money with black-owned businesses only.

The initiative has been organized largely in response to the killings of George Floyd, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. The protest has also been used as a way to promote other black-owned businesses.

Here is what some people and organizations had to say about the boycott on social media, and how they are showing solidarity:

