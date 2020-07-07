Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old man with cognitive impairment

HOUSTON – A Silver Alert was issued for a 71-year-old man with a cognitive impairment Tuesday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

James Hurrington was last seen at 3 p.m. on July 4 at 10000 Northwest Park Drive, deputies said. Hurrington was driving a black 2018 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate KTB2448, deputies said.

Officials believe Hurrington’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. He suffers from dementia and is in need of medication.

Anyone that has information regarding Hurrington’s whereabouts, is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s at 713-755-7427.