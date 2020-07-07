Fort Bend ISD: Hybrid instruction on an alternate day schedule being considered

Fort Bend ISD plans on offering both face-to-face and virtual instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

There is a possibility the district will offer hybrid instruction on an alternate day schedule if proper social distancing can not take place on campus due to the number of students enrolled.

While all the details have not yet been addressed, superintendent Charles Dupre says the district is being mindful of students’ and staff’s physical and mental health in every factor of planning.

Safety and health protocols are still being finalized and some pressing questions remain unanswered at this time.

Here’s what to know for so far the upcoming school year:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 12, 2020.

The calendar was board approved on January 21, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

School schedule

The district has not yet determined the length of the school day.

The district is working to provide the usual, full-length school day.

The district is considering staggered entry and dismissal of students and staff.

Pre-K through sixth-grade students will return to school for face-to-face instruction in classrooms five days a week.

7th through 12th-grade students will participate in a combination of at school and at home learning.

The instructional program for all grade levels will include some components of online learning in order to allow students and staff to be prepared to shift to full-time online learning if necessary.

In order to properly social distance, students might be asked to learn in pods or even buildings typically used by a different grade level.

Class sizes may vary depending on the school a student attends and how many square feet a classroom is.

Extracurricular and non-academic activities

Fine arts and PE will be a part of the instructional program, along with co-curricular and extra-curricular activities to the fullest extent possible.

Fort Bend ISD will comply with guidance issued by the UIL.

PPE

The district intends to have full infection-control measures in place which will include the use of masks and face shields at some points in the day.

The district expects to take temperatures of students and staff.

The district may ask for parents to provide a wellness check to verify the health condition of their student(s).

Measures not addressed yet

Transportation

Meal services

Partitions

Instruction methods offered

Fort Bend ISD plans to offer face-to-face and full-time virtual instruction through a remote synchronous and asynchronous format.

Pre-registration will open during the week of July 27.

Parents will be asked to commit to one instruction method for their student(s) for at least nine or 18 weeks.

Face-to-face

Fort Bend ISD has not officially outlined what the classroom setting will look like for face-to-face instruction during the 2020-21 school year.

Virtual

Remote Synchronous Instruction: Two-way, real-time/live, virtual instruction between teachers and students when students are not on campus. Students are expected to be actively engaged in learning with their teacher for a minimum of 4 hours daily.

Remote Asynchronous Instruction: Instruction that does not require having the instructor and student engaged at the same time. The student is required to be engaged daily with work and the teacher is required to give daily feedback. Students are expected to be actively engaged in learning with their teacher for a minimum of 4 hours daily.

Survey

Parents received an email with the link to a survey to be completed in June.

Recent updates

Fort Bend ISD hosted a live stream with superintendent Charles Dupre on July 1.

The next live stream with superintendent Charles Dupre is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 15.

Do you have questions about Fort Bend ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.

Do you have questions about Fort Bend ISD’s plan?

Fill out the form below and we’ll work to find the answer to your question.