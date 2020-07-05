HCSO: 27-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting while visiting friend during holiday weekend

A 27-year-old man from Louisiana was shot and killed while visiting the Houston area during the holiday weekend, according the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

About 7:50 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting outside a home in the 11300 block of Elegant Way in the Champions Green subdivision.

Authorities said two men were standing outside the home when a white Cadillac SUV drove down the road and someone inside the vehicle fired gunshots at the pair. A 27-year-old male was struck. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is from Louisiana and was visiting a friend in the area, according the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are working to gather more information on the suspect. They said they have surveillance footage of the SUV and intend to release it to the public Monday in an effort to locate the suspect.