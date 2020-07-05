HCSO: 24-year-old woman dies after falling off vehicle in motion

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after falling off the bumper of a vehicle she had been standing on while the vehicle was in motion, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a report of an injured person at a parking lot in the 5900 block of East Sam Houston Parkway North. Arriving units located an unresponsive woman on the ground suffering from a head wound.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead from the injuries she sustained during the incident.

Further investigation revealed that the the woman and others had been popping firecrackers in a parking when the group decided to relocate to another location in the same parking lot. According to deputies, during the move, two women, an 18-year-old and a 24-year old, were standing on the bumper of a Toyota Highlander while another person drove the vehicle, which had several passengers including three children, through the lot. The 24-year-old woman fell off the rear of the vehicle as it was in motion and struck her head on the roadway, an official at the scene said.

Witnesses told an investigator at the scene that the vehicle had been driving slowly. The driver told deputies she had been going around 5 mph during the time of the incident.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.