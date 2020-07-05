Fire breaks out at building under renovation in west Houston

HOUSTON – Flames ripped through a commercial building in west Houston Saturday night.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. at a commercial building near the intersection of Empanada Drive and Texas State Highway 6. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a building under renovation.

Community Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from several area agencies. Firefighters attacked the blaze and it took around 30 to 40 minutes to knock down the fire, Community Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Kris Parrent said.

No one was injured in the fire..

Fireworks littered the parking lot around the market. It’s unclear if they caused the fire, Parrent said.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.