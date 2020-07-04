73ºF

HFD: Administration building damaged in fire at private Episcopal school in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through a private Episcopal school in west Houston Friday night.

The fire was first reported at about 10:30 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal School’s south campus, located at 2300 South Piney Point Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the school’s administration building.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and it took around 25 minutes to knock down the fire, said Kevin Alexander, district chief with the Houston Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.

