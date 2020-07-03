HCSO: 2 unlicensed teen in custody following high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas – Two unlicensed teenagers are in custody following a chase with speeds as high as 147 mph, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a deputy observed the pair in a grey Mustang speeding while driving northbound on North Freeway near West Road. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and a pursuit ensued.

The chase continued up and down I-45, onto Ella, through neighborhoods, eastbound on West Road, then southbound on I-45, deputies said. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop with no incident on Southwest Freeway, near Shepherd, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured and no crashes occurred during the chase.

The car’s occupants, two unlicensed teenagers, were taken into custody.