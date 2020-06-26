Ask 2: Are oral surgeries part of the elective surgery pause?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are oral surgeries part of the elective surgery pause?

Answer: No.

Dr. Terri Alani, dentist and spokesperson for the American Dental Society in Houston, said the reason for Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate is to free up space for hospital beds so that they are not overcapacity.

Alani said oral surgeons usually perform surgeries in their offices and have a sterile area set up where surgical procedures can be done, such as getting your wisdom teeth pulled.

She said the reason why dentists were having trouble at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic was because there was a backlog of personal protective equipment. Alani said dentists in the Houston area are not able to get their hands on supplies to perform oral surgeries.