Apple re-closes all stores in the Houston area

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Shortly after reopening, Apple has once again closed its Houston stores out of precaution as the number of coronavirus cases surge.

According to Apple’s website, all seven Houston-area locations are temporarily closed for in-store shopping.

This includes its store locations in The Woodlands, First Colony, Willowbrook, Memorial City, the Galleria, Highland Village, and Baybrook.

Customers can continue to shop online and pick up their orders curbside.

Apple users needing technical support or repairs can schedule an appointment online to have their devices serviced in-store.