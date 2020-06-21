HCSO: Man, child killed while trying to cross North Freeway at Cypresswood

HOUSTON – A man and a child were killed attempting to cross North Freeway on foot, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The double fatality occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near North Freeway at Cypresswood.
Officials said all southbound lanes will be shut down for hours.
HCSO working a double fatality an adult male and a small child attempting to cross the FWY on foot. North Freeway SB at Cypresswood. All southbound lanes will be shutdown for hours. Condolences to the family. @HCSOPatrol @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/n4gF7mv7LM— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 21, 2020