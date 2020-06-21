81ºF

HCSO: Man, child killed while trying to cross North Freeway at Cypresswood

A man and a child were killed attempting to cross North Freeway on foot, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of HCSO)
HOUSTON – A man and a child were killed attempting to cross North Freeway on foot, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The double fatality occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday near North Freeway at Cypresswood.

Officials said all southbound lanes will be shut down for hours.

