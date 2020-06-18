Man fatally shot, killed in southeast Houston; search underway for suspect: HPD

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot in southeast Houston Wednesday night. Now, police are searching for the man who they said pulled the trigger.

Officers said the shooting happened at a Duplex on Bangle Street and Galveston Road at around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the victim was pistol-whipped and then shot by a suspect that was hanging around the duplex before the shooting. According to officers, he was dead by the time they arrived.

A search is currently underway for the suspect.