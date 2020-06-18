Here are 11 socially-distanced Juneteenth celebrations you can attend in Texas, according to travel magazine

In the wake of recent events, Juneteenth will be celebrated more than ever before.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the enforced end of slavery in Galveston on June 19, 1865, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Texas Highways, an online travel magazine published by the Texas Department of Transportation, compiled a list of socially-distanced Juneteenth celebrations happening across the state.

Here is Texas Highways’ list of curbside and virtual events celebrating the holiday:

Austin

June 19

This virtual event features live music, spoken word performances, and plays with themes of justice and equality. It is available to stream on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Bryan

June 19

The Brazos Valley African American Museum, built on the former site of the original black schools in Brazos Valley, is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with free admission. Visitors entering the museum should follow CDC recommendations. Those who prefer to stay in their vehicle can drive by and receive a treat along with information about Juneteenth.

Fort Worth

June 19-20

Jim Austin Online presents a virtual two-day music festival that includes live zydeco, blues, jazz, and R&B artists, with headliners Fat Daddy and Fingerprints with Marion Meadows.

Fort Worth

June 19

The walk from the Fort Worth Convention Center to Will Rogers Coliseum is part of Nonagenarian Opal Lee’s campaign to make Juneteenth a national holiday. The distance of 2.5 miles represents the two and a half years that Texas continued to enslave African Americans after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Instead of walking with her, this year guests can register to be part of the car caravan that will follow her on her journey.

Fort Worth

June 20

This play is co-written, directed, and produced by former Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis, and it delves into the impact slavery has had on America and why Texas took two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation to free slaves. The performance will be streamed live.

Fort Worth

June 19 - July 2

Fort Worth filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples makes her feature film debut with “Miss Juneteenth,” which stars Nicole Beharie and is about a single mother raising her daughter to one day be crowned Miss Juneteenth. The Grand Berry Theater has several showtimes. Guests are required to wear a mask.

Galveston

June 19

As part of its live lecture series on Facebook, the Galveston Historical Foundation hosts this virtual discussion with authors Tommie Boudreaux and Alice Gatson about the history and achievements of black people from Galveston—from the slaves and free blacks in the 16th century to Jack Johnson, the first African American world heavyweight boxing champion.

Georgetown

June 20

This virtual town hall, organized by the Georgetown Cultural Citizen Memorial Association, has two panels scheduled. The first discussion delves into education and is moderated by Alicia Moore, Southwestern University Education Department chair. The second panel looks at social services in the community and has speakers from the Caring Place, the Salvation Army, and the Boys and Girls Club of Georgetown.

Houston

June 19 - Dec. 31

Discover the rich history of Houston’s African American community. The Emancipation Park audio tour offers a trip into the park’s past through its architecture and monuments dedicated to the leaders who founded the park to commemorate Juneteenth.

Edinburg and McAllen

June 15 - 20

Edinburg and McAllen host a series of events that commemorate the holiday. Juneteenth Jubilee in Edinburg includes live music streaming of several bands, keynote speakers, performances, and a serving of soul food. Meanwhile, in McAllen there will be a 2.5-mile car caravan from Bethel Temple to City Hall.

Waco

June 20

Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce organizes this annual parade, which is approved to take place this year. The parade theme is “Listen to the Voices of Change.” New public safety guidelines include mandatory masks and keeping social distances of six feet.