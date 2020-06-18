HCSO: 5-year-old child life-flighted after possible drowning in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON – A five-year-old child was life-flighted after a possible drowning in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the call Wednesday at the Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach near Gulf Pump Road.
Officials are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HCSO deputies responded to the Xtreme off road park near Gulf Pump Rd/ Magnolia Dr in reference to a possible drowning. A 5 year old child was life flighted from the scene to Memorial Hermann Downtown. Child Crimes investg. are responding. More info when available. #hounews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 18, 2020
