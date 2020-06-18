82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

HCSO: 5-year-old child life-flighted after possible drowning in northeast Harris County

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: possible drowning, Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office
photo

HOUSTON – A five-year-old child was life-flighted after a possible drowning in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call Wednesday at the Xtreme Off Road Park and Beach near Gulf Pump Road.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: