Buffalo Soldiers Museum hosting reopening celebration on Juneteenth

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Located at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum at 3816 Caroline Street, the BLCK Market hosts hosts its bi-monthly marketplace every first Friday and second Saturday of the month. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, reflect and learn on Juneteenth, Buffalo Soldiers Museum is hosting its reopening.

The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3816 Caroline St.

It’s a free event but you have to register online.

