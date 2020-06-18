Buffalo Soldiers Museum hosting reopening celebration on Juneteenth
HOUSTON – If you’re looking for ways to celebrate, reflect and learn on Juneteenth, Buffalo Soldiers Museum is hosting its reopening.
The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 3816 Caroline St.
It’s a free event but you have to register online.
The countdown starts now! BSNM will be reopening on Juneteenth Weekend! There will be fun events for the whole family on...Posted by Buffalo Soldier National Museum on Thursday, June 4, 2020
