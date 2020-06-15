Body of missing boater found in Houston Ship Channel Monday

HOUSTON – The body of a boater missing since Saturday was recovered in Houston Ship Channel late Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Officials said Shawn Scarbrough’s body was found near marker 69 Monday. The 12-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps went missing Saturday after he was thrown from an 18-foot boat without a life jacket about five miles east of Kemah Saturday evening.

It was reported to officials that the vessel operator’s seat broke, causing him to sharply turn the wheel. Three others on board were not ejected and are uninjured, officials said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for Scarbrough including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Kemah Fire Department, Seabrook Police Department and the Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office.