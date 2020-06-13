Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts announced its summer 2020 season. Here’s what you need to know.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts is getting creative about presenting work online during its summer 2020 season. Throughout the summer, the public can view the Moody Center’s lineup of art, music, film and dance virtually.

“Supporting local artists and celebrating Rice Public Art allows us to continue to pursue the Moody’s interdisciplinary mission while engaging diverse audiences during this critical time,” said Suzanne Deal Booth Executive Director Alison Weaver

Here’s the visual art you can view virtually during the Moody Center’s summer 2020 season.

Summer window series

The Moody Center launched a summer window series, begging with a commission by artist Ganzeer. Known for creating political street art in Cairo during the Arab Spring and subsequent years, Ganzeer has worked in various countries and relocated to Houston last year. His large-scale project for the Moody is designed specifically for the west wall of windows facing College Way, just off Entrance 8 at Stockton Drive. The work, titled “It Takes a Village,” repsonds to the COVID-19 crisis and the human experience of supporting each other during a period of social isolation, according to release from the Moody Center. Local poet Outspoken Bean will present an original poem before each of the wall panels. The poetry performance will be available to view on the Moody’s YouTube channel in late June. The window commission will be be on view through July 25, 2020.

The second artist in the Moody’s two-part window series, Austin-based Erin Curtis, will create a site-specific work of intricate patterns and hues, on view from August 1 until September 12, 2020, according to a release. Open Dance Project will perform a piece to go along with Curtis’s work. The performance will be available to view on the Moody’s YouTube channel in late August.

June 13 – July 25: Ganzeer

August 1 – September 12: Erin Curtis

Summer music series

For its summer music series, the Moody commissioned five composers from the Shepherd School of Music to create original works inspired by individual objects in Rice’s Public Art collection, according to a release. Each composer will write a short solo or duet to be performed in front of the artwork. The five performances will be filmed and available to view on the Moody’s YouTube channel beginning on June 23, 2020. Beginning June 23, a new performance will be published each Tuesday.

June 23, 12 p.m.

Ursula von Rydingsvard, Malutka II (2018), composer Daniel Zlatkin, cellist Russell Houston

June 30, 12 p.m.

Mark di Suvero, Po-um (Lyric) (2003), composer David Jones, percussionist Aaron Smith

July 7, 12 p.m.

Jaume Plensa, Mirror (2011), composer Jake Sandridge, cellist Bree Ahern and clarinetist Roy Park

July 14, 12 p.m.

Sol LeWitt, Wall Drawing #1115, composer Theo Chandler, oboist Virginia McDowell

July 21, 12 p.m.

Leo Villareal, Radiant Pathway (2010), composer Nicky Sohn, cellist David Dietz

Summer film series

The Moody’s summer film series will feature virtual screenings of documentaries about three artists in Rice’s Public Art collection.

June 17, 10 a.m.

URSULA VON RYDINGSVARD: INTO HER OWN (2019)

Virtual screening at mfah.org/virtualcinema

June 22, 2 p.m.

Ursula Von Rydingsvard: A Q&A with Alison Weaver, Moody Executive Director, and Alison de Lima Greene, Isabel Brown Wilson Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; moderated by Marian Luntz, Curator of Film & Video at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

July 22 – 29, 10 a.m.

Sol LeWitt: Four Decades (2001). Screen the film from the Moody’s YouTube channel.

August 19 – 26, 10 a.m.

Impossible Light (2014). Screen the film from the Moody’s YouTube channel.

August 20, 2 p.m.

Zoom Q&A with Ylinka Barotto, Associate Curator, and Jeremy Ambers, Director of Impossible Light (2014).

The Moody Center is located on the Rice University Campus. It’s exhibits are open to the public and free of charge Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and closed Sundays, Mondays, and holidays. For more information about the Moody’s summer 2020 season, visit moody.rice.edu.