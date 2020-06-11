HISD proposed $2B budget includes pay increases for teachers, employee stipends without tax increase

HOUSTON – Teachers with the Houston Independent School District could see a bump in their paychecks come next school year thanks to the district’s new proposed budget.

According to a news release, the HISD board will be considering a $2 billion budget that would include $34.4 million to be put toward increasing the salary and benefits package for teachers. Teachers would also receive a 1.5% one-time retention stipend based on their new 2020-2021 annual salary.

The new budget would also include a one-time $500 stipend for employees on the master scale, bus drivers, crossing guards and nutritional services food service attendants. All stipends would be adjusted for the employee’s work-time percentage, according to the release.

According to the release, the new proposed budget would not call for an increase in property taxes.

“The tax rate in HISD’s 2020-2021 budget is slated to be a maximum of $1.1331 for every $100 of property valuation, down a fraction from last year’s $1.1367,” the release said.

Classes for the next school year may be in-person with staggered attendance, online or a combination of face-to-face and virtual.

“Each option carries additional costs such as extra sanitation practices, bus routes, computers and hotspots for students, and personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and staff,” the release said. “HISD’s fund balance, equivalent to the district’s savings account, would have to be tapped to pay for COVID-related expenses since there is no other funding available at this time.”

The budget also includes $12 million in “excess revenue” that will be sent to the state.

The board will hold a virtual public meeting on the budget and tax rate Thursday at 5 p.m. People can watch the meeting at HISDtv.org.