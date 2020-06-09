HCSO deputy accused of speeding over 120 mph while drunk on Katy Freeway, police say

KATY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy is accused of speeding over 120 mph while intoxicated on Katy Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Deputy Jose Garcia was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was pulled over in the 9800 block of Katy Freeway.

According to police, an officer spotted a Tahoe traveling 121 mph in a 60 mph zone. Police said the Tahoe was weaving in between vehicles while slowing down and speeding up.

When the officer pulled in behind the Tahoe, the vehicle was clocked at 110 mph in the 60 mph speed zone, police said. When the officer pulled Garcia over, he was described to have bloodshot eyes, smelling of alcoholic beverages. having slurred speech and swaying while standing, according to police.

When the officer asked Garcia for ID, he pulled out his Harris County Sheriff’s Office badge and the officer called for a supervisor to come to the scene, police said. When questioned, Garcia said he was coming from a club on Fannin Street and was headed home, according to police. Garcia also admitted to drinking three mixed alcoholic drinks and that he did not recall the time of his last drink before driving, police said.

Garcia also said he worked from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, police said. Garcia agreed to a breath test and blew .144 to .145, police said.

He was arrested and posted a $100 bond.

Garcia was relieved of law enforcement duty and placed on administrative duty while the outcome of his criminal case is pending as administrative investigates.