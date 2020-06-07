93ºF

HEB to expand store hours starting Monday

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

H-E-B announced it will be expanding its temporary hours of operation.

Starting on Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores and Mi Tienda locations will begin to open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

H-E-B’s Central Market stores are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

