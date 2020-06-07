HCSO: Juvenile killed in drive-by shooting in north Houston

A juvenile male was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a gated community in north Houston Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, HCSO units responded to reports of an in-progress incident at Villas at Northpark in the 2700 block of Hackamore Hollow Lane, near the intersection of Hackamore Hollow Lane and Fairbuff Lane in north Houston.

Arriving units located a male juvenile with a gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two 16-year-old males were walking down the street when the pair were approached by a dark blue SUV of unknown make and model with at least 4 people inside. A single shot was fired and one of the 16-year-old males was struck, HCSO Sgt. Ben Bealle said. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators are talking with the juvenile who was with the victim at the time of the shooting to gather more information about the suspects.

The victim has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

