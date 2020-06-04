Harris County deputies host surprise graduation parade for fallen deputy’s son

HOUSTON – With so much going on in the world right now, there are still shining examples that the Houston community is strong and thriving.

A young man who is graduating high school received some very special support from Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after he lost his father, who was a sergeant on the force.

Christian Polk, a 2020 graduate of Kipp Academy Eisenhower High School, is the son of Sgt. Dwayne Polk, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while in uniform back in May 2013.

“Our pledge is to always remember our fallen and so we are here today to honor our commitment,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Christian Polk, wearing his cap and gown, stood in the street to greet officers as they wished him well. Many of them gifted him with cards. It was the kind of show of support you’d expect from a law enforcement family. Those who worked closely with Sgt. Polk said he was well-loved by the community.

“Everybody that knew him spoke highly of him. He knew everybody in the neighborhood. They would invite him over for dinner,” said Sgt. Boatman, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Gonzalez presented Christian with a special certificate, acknowledging that he knew this was a bittersweet moment for the high school graduate before he gave him a hug. Christian Polk, who plans to attend Texas Southern University to study business, said he is truly grateful.

“It’s a great amount of support that everybody showed. I am really amazed because I didn’t expect all of this,” Polk said.