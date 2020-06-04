3 officers open fire on suspect shooting a weapon while wearing ballistic vest: Galveston PD
GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police were involved in a shootout with a suspect Wednesday night, officers said.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said the department received a call at around 9:50 p.m. about a suspect firing a weapon in the 1300 block of Bay Meadows Drive on the west end of the island.
Hale said officers attempted to have the suspect, a 56-year-old man who was wearing a ballistic vest, relinquish his weapon, but were unable to do so.
Hale said three officers eventually fired at the suspect, hitting him numerous times and causing non-fatal injuries. The suspect was transported to UTMB.
Per Galveston Police Department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.