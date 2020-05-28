Hit musical ‘Hamilton’ cancels shows in Houston

HOUSTON – Broadway at the Hobby Center announced the cancelation of the “Hamilton” shows in Houston, due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19. The musical was previously scheduled for June 30 to August 9.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to bring “Hamilton” back to Houston this year, and previously purchased tickets are no longer valid,” the Houston broadway announced on its website.

Ticket holders are being notified at their point of purchase with their refund options, per the release. Be sure to check your junk folder or contact your point of purchase, if you have not received any email.

Other shows that have been canceled include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”