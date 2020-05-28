Chevron planning to cut about 6,000 employees, report says
HOUSTON – Chevron Corp. is planning on making a 10% to 15% reduction in its workforce this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Bloomberg report.
This would be the biggest job cut made by a major oil company since the start of the pandemic, the report said.
Around 6,000 of the company’s non-gas employees are at risk of losing their job as the company moves to “(streamline) our organizational structures to reflect the efficiencies and match projected activity levels. This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly,” Chevron said in a statement.
The cuts will be across the board but will mostly affect corporate functions and the support functions, Bloomberg wrote.
About half of the Chevron workforce is based in the U.S.
