Person hospitalized after vehicle drives off Eastex Freeway into body of water, HFD says

HOUSTON – A person was hospitalized after a vehicle went off the Eastex Freeway into a body of water, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Highway 59 feeder road southbound, halfway between Greens and Rankin roads. According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the body of water.

SKY 2 video showed the car in Greens Bayou.

Firefighters responded to the scene on a rescue mission, officials said. The patient was taken to Memorial Hermann Northeast. The person’s identity has not been released.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the incident.