Man dead after officer-involved shooting in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in League City.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Scottish Inn at Hobbs Road near FM 518, authorities said.

Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle when he realized the woman in the vehicle had multiple outstanding warrants.

As the officer was attempted to take her into custody, the man driving the truck pulled out a knife and started making “slicing” motions toward the officer, the Galveston County sheriff said.

The responding officer opened fire on the man, striking him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

According to the sheriff, the officer involved was not injured in the shooting.