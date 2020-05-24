VIDEOS & PHOTOS: This what Galveston has looked like over Memorial Day weekend

Galveston officials prepared themselves for a busy beach weekend, anticipating many Houstonians to travel to the gulf coast for Memorial Day festivities.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis, the beach isn’t as crowded as it has been in past years, Galveston County Daily News reports.

According to the patrol, beach crowds have been larger than usual since reopening after pandemic closures, but seem about normal for the holiday weekend.

Here’s what Galveston looked like over the weekend:

Surfside Beach, TX. Not too crowded and people are keeping good distance pic.twitter.com/rK2wCovy5d — WTFSteve (@straytwt) May 22, 2020

We currently have 4 boats in service. There is an approximate wait of 120 minutes on both sides. We will be bringing out more boats soon. Thank you all for your patience as our crews are working very hard for you during this busy Holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/2kPHS73Oj3 — Galveston Ferry (@GalvestonFerry) May 24, 2020

Memorial Day weekend was great! The weather was beautiful at the Galveston beach. pic.twitter.com/cqAotxs8Ds — Alejandra Del Carmen Garza (@Alejand02080910) May 24, 2020

Memorial day weekend - Galveston, Texas pic.twitter.com/YHvbzg4aZ7 — Doug Hand (@DougHand8) May 23, 2020

Went to the beach in Galveston today. Lots of people, no masks, careful to respect each other’s distance, but you know; once you’re in the water, the gulf and it’s currents just laugh at the six feet thing.

IT WAS WONDERFUL seeing faces, everyone smiling at each other! — mikk1of3 (@mikk1of3) May 24, 2020

Keeping people off the beach in Galveston really helped Mother Nature pic.twitter.com/mlmHPXQhhb — Jesse (@jessecastle) May 24, 2020