80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: This what Galveston has looked like over Memorial Day weekend

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Galveston, Beach, Memorial Day, Holiday
GALVESTON, TX - MAY 01: People sunbathe on the beach after it was reopened on May 1, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. As part of phase one Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the beaches to the public Friday along with restaurants and retailers. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images)
GALVESTON, TX - MAY 01: People sunbathe on the beach after it was reopened on May 1, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. As part of phase one Gov. Greg Abbott reopened the beaches to the public Friday along with restaurants and retailers. (Photo by Callaghan O'Hare/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

Galveston officials prepared themselves for a busy beach weekend, anticipating many Houstonians to travel to the gulf coast for Memorial Day festivities.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis, the beach isn’t as crowded as it has been in past years, Galveston County Daily News reports.

According to the patrol, beach crowds have been larger than usual since reopening after pandemic closures, but seem about normal for the holiday weekend.

Here’s what Galveston looked like over the weekend:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: