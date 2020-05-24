HPD: Man shot, killed during domestic dispute

Just after midnight on Sunday, the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Arriving units located a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the victim’s common law spouse told officers that she shot the man because she feared for her safety and that of her 2-year-old son.

The woman was taken in for questioning. Both the boy, and the family dog were transferred to the care of relatives.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.