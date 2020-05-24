A drive-in rave is coming to the Houston area Friday

Music lovers, need a night out and a semblance of normalcy in a period of event cancellations, restrictions and social distancing measures? Enter stage right: No Parking on the Dance Floor, a drive-in rave coming to the Houston area on Friday, May 29.

Virus-wary concert addicts can get a taste of freedom without ever leaving their cars. Attendees can pick up the music through local FM stereo in the car or through a portable radio. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

The event will take place at The Showboat in Hockley.

The lineup includes DJ Riot Ten, Subdocta, Bailo and Wes Walz.

Car permits cost $42.50 and include admission for one person. Additional tickets cost $22.50. Each passenger must purchase a ticket. Each vehicle must have a minimum of 2 people in the vehicle and a maximum of 6.

This is an adult only event.

The event is organized by Disco Donnie Presents.

Rave goers can bring their own snacks and beverages.

Attendees are urged to wear face masks when outside their vehicle. Staff will monitor the event to ensure social distancing is exercised.

Restrooms are available on site.

Click here for more information.