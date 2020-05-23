See live cameras of Texas beaches before you head out this Memorial Day weekend

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Welcome to the official kickoff to summer.

As Texans families head out to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, use this guide to check out the crowds. Social distancing guidelines are encouraged amid COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott reopened all public beaches in the state on May 1.

Here are live cameras from Texas beaches:

Galveston

Here is the link to see cams for Galveston, including the Sea Wall, the Strand and multiple surf cams.

Here is the link to see the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier cam.

Here is the link to see Moody Gardens pyramid cam.

Here is the link to see Galveston Fishing Pier cam.

Bolivar Peninsula

Here is the link to see Bolivar Penisular cameras, including Bluewater Beach and the Houston Audubon Boliver Flats.

Here is the link to see Crystal Beach Surf cam.

Here is the link to see Sunrise Beach Surf cam.

South Padre Island

Here is the link to see the cams for South Padre Island beaches, including north and south beaches.

Here is the link to see the Isla Grand Beach Resort cam.

Here is the link to see the South Padre Island Beach cam.

Here is the link to see the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam.

Port Aransas

Here is the link to see the SeaGull Condos cam.

Here is the link to see The Mayan Princess cam.

Here is the link to see the Bay Tree Condos cam.

Corpus Christi

Here is the link to see the cams for Corpus Christi beaches, including Whitecap Beach and North Padre Sea Wall.

Here is the link to see the North Padre Sea Wall cam.