These 6 Houston companies are the best places to work, according to one website

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic forcing many to work from home, more than 3,000 companies applied to be named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

After surveying a record 370,000 employees to better understand how they feel about their company, Inc. found employees at these firms are engaged by their work.

The average engagement score was 73.5 percent but for companies that made the list, the typical score is above 90 percent.

Here are six companies in Houston that were named one of Inc.'s best workplaces.

1. Alliantgroup

Industry: Financial Services

Company size: XLarge (500+)

2. AMB Architects

Industry: Business Products & Services

Company size: Micro (10 - 24)

3. Eagle Pipe

Industry: Energy

Company size: Small (25 - 49)

4. G&A Partners

Industry: Human Resources

Company size: Large (250 - 499)

5. Rekruiters

Industry: IT Services

Company size: Micro (10 - 24)

6. The Black Sheep Agency

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Company size: Micro (10 - 24)