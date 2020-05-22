These 6 Houston companies are the best places to work, according to one website
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic forcing many to work from home, more than 3,000 companies applied to be named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces.
After surveying a record 370,000 employees to better understand how they feel about their company, Inc. found employees at these firms are engaged by their work.
The average engagement score was 73.5 percent but for companies that made the list, the typical score is above 90 percent.
Here are six companies in Houston that were named one of Inc.'s best workplaces.
1. Alliantgroup
Industry: Financial Services
Company size: XLarge (500+)
Industry: Business Products & Services
Company size: Micro (10 - 24)
3. Eagle Pipe
Industry: Energy
Company size: Small (25 - 49)
4. G&A Partners
Industry: Human Resources
Company size: Large (250 - 499)
5. Rekruiters
Industry: IT Services
Company size: Micro (10 - 24)
Industry: Advertising & Marketing
Company size: Micro (10 - 24)
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.