New Peruvian-style chicken restaurant opens in west Houston

Chick Houz is now open!

The new restaurant offering Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken had its grand opening Friday, May 6 as a part of the first phase of business reopenings in Texas.

The restaurant is currently operating pickup and delivery service and dine-in up to 50% capacity.

Chick Houz is located at 14838 Park Row Dr. Suite E.

Its operating hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.