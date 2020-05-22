New Peruvian-style chicken restaurant opens in west Houston
Chick Houz is now open!
The new restaurant offering Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken had its grand opening Friday, May 6 as a part of the first phase of business reopenings in Texas.
We are so happy to welcome all of you #today 🥳😍😁 By following the public health and safety guidelines, we ensure that our restaurant is a safe place for you and your family to enjoy. Chick Houz is fully prepared to serve you in whichever way you find more comfortable; dine-in, pickup or, delivery. Place your order online and we’ll handle the rest! 👍🥳😋😉 peruvianchicken #pollo #polloalabrasa #polloasado #houstonfood #houstonfoodie #houston #foodiehouston
The restaurant is currently operating pickup and delivery service and dine-in up to 50% capacity.
Chick Houz is located at 14838 Park Row Dr. Suite E.
Its operating hours are 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
