After 17 years underground, cicada infestation imminent, experts say

Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada!

Experts said a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17 years underground, according to a CNN report.

They believe as many as 1.5 million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Cicadas don’t do not bite or sting, and they do not pose a threat to people, experts said.

However, they could cause damage to trees.