KPRC 2 wins three national awards for its digital content efforts

KPRC 2 and Click2houston.com has won three national awards from the Local Media Association for its digital content efforts.

The contest — Local Media Digital Innovation Awards — is a highly competitive contest that recognizes the best in local digital media across the country.

The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University judged this year’s contest.

KPRC 2 and Click2houston.com competed against other large local media organizations.

Here is a look at the awards:

The award: Recognizes sites that are developing high-quality content, processes, and user experiences that have proven to increase overall audience.

What the judges said: KPRC 2 has a robust audience and engagement strategy that meets the audience at multiple levels. Thoughtful, well-executed strategy with a strong focus on growth. Their strategy to drive audience is centered around a three-pronged approach: 1. Own the big story of the day and do it differently 2. Create content that is fun, useful and evergreen 3. Write for the reader.

The award: Recognizes the best digital news project that displays captivating, innovative, and intentional storytelling.

What the judges said: The “Apollo” project was an excellent, diverse mix of stories in multiple formats, all connected to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo launch.

The award: Recognized a digital initiative launched in the last year in a new and emerging platform or approach.

What the judges said: In 2019, KPRC launched Ask 2, in an effort to answer questions they thought their readers were generally curious about. The platform and model were used effectively not only to engage with readers but also to build branding and content strategy for the station.