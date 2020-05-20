LIVE: Fort Bend County officials provide details on new coronavirus testing strike team

Published: May 20, 2020, 9:29 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 10:31 am

RICHMOND, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County will provide details about the county’s newly formed strike team aimed at providing coronavirus testing in nursing homes.

Members of the county’s fire departments and paramedic services have been tapped to help provide the testing.

County Judge K.P. George has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference to discuss the team. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.