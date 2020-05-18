Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Houston, police say

Published: May 18, 2020, 7:29 am Updated: May 18, 2020, 7:58 am

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in southeast Houston Monday.

Police said they received the call at around 3:44 a.m. about an accident in the 10700 block of Fuqua.

According to officers, the man appeared to have hit something in the road and crashed into a tree. Police said he could not be revived at the scene.

Police said they are unsure if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and the lanes are currently shut down, officers said.