Registered sex offender accused of forcing online friend to perform sex acts

HOUSTON – A man is accused of forcing another man to perform sexual acts after meeting on a social media app, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man identified as Joseph Verucci was charged Thursday for aggravated sexual assault, officials said. Verucci is a registered sex offender.

Deputies placed him in custody without incident. He has no bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the 20-year-old victim reported the sexual assault on April 30.

The victim said he went to visit Verucci at a property in the 2500 block of Rayford Crest Drive. Reportedly, Verucci had a knife, tied the victim’s wrists with duct tape and forced him to conduct sexual activities.