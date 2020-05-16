Registered sex offender accused of forcing online friend to perform sex acts
HOUSTON – A man is accused of forcing another man to perform sexual acts after meeting on a social media app, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The man identified as Joseph Verucci was charged Thursday for aggravated sexual assault, officials said. Verucci is a registered sex offender.
Deputies placed him in custody without incident. He has no bond.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the 20-year-old victim reported the sexual assault on April 30.
The victim said he went to visit Verucci at a property in the 2500 block of Rayford Crest Drive. Reportedly, Verucci had a knife, tied the victim’s wrists with duct tape and forced him to conduct sexual activities.
